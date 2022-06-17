Friday, June 17, 2022
     
Agnipath scheme protest: Child weeps as school bus gets stuck at blockade in Bihar's Darbhanga | Watch

A video, posted by news agency ANI, showed a group of kids crying after being stuck inside a bus, which came to a halt due to the blockade.

Abhro Banerjee
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2022 17:44 IST
A child weeps after their school bus gets stuck for long in
Image Source : ANI

Agnipath scheme protest: As violent protests broke out in parts of Bihar over the new military-recruitment policy, a heartbreaking video has come to the fore, where a school bus with students on board fell collateral to the blockade across the state. 

A video, posted by news agency ANI, showed a group of kids crying after being stuck inside a bus, which came to a halt due to the blockade. In the video, a kid was seen being consoled by his friends and a senior person, who could either be an attendant or teacher. It was quite evident from the children's faces that they were traumatised from the incident.  

As per reports, the group of kids, however, was rescued after cops reached the spot and helped them out.  

Protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme of recruitment in armed forces grew more virulent on Friday in Bihar, where a mob attacked the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, besides causing heavy damage to railway property and affecting normal life in a number of districts.

The state has been witnessing agitations since Wednesday, a day after the government came out with the new scheme on a four-year contractual basis after which only 25 per cent shall be “regularised” based on performance assessment by seniors, while the rest will be discharged from service without pensionary benefits.

“The large-scale violence and arson is a handiwork of goons instigated by the opposition parties. What else explains targeted attacks on BJP leaders? My house in Bettiah town was attacked. Window panes and a car parked inside got damaged. Thankfully, none of those inside was injured. Petrol pump owned by a brother of Sanjay Jaiswal (state party president) has also been vandalised,” Renu Devi told PTI. 

The deputy CM rued that she was planning to leave for Bettiah by helicopter to attend a number of functions, but had to put off the visit in view of the law and order situation. In Motihari, adjoining Bettiah, the car of BJP MLA Vinay Bihari was pelted with stones and while the legislator and his driver were not injured, the vehicle was badly damaged.

