African swine flu: 190 pigs culled so far in Kerala's Wayanad

African swine flu: As many as 190 pigs have been culled so far in two pig farms in Kerala's Wayanad district. The development comes after the district reported cases of African swine flu among pigs.

The district administration on Monday pointed out that culling will continue, but there is no need to be worried as things are under control.

The culling of pigs began after the test reports from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, where the samples were sent to ascertain the disease, came positive for African swine flu.

As the pigs at the two farms in the Mananthavady area of Wayanad tested positive for the disease, all the animals in one farm died due to it.

Mananthavady Sub Collector Sreelakshmi, who is coordinating the culling operation, has informed the farmers that adequate compensation would be released at the earliest.

She has informed that culling was being undertaken as per the national protocol to prevent the spread of the disease to other areas or farms.

