AAP rejects Punjab MLA Anmol Gagan Maan's resignation day after her 'exit from politics' AAP Punjab President Aman Arora said that he spoke with Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann and conveyed that the party does not accept her resignation.

Amritsar:

A day after announcing her exit from politics and Aam Aadmi Party, Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann, said that she will continue her journey in the party. Maan’s resignation was rejected by AAP, with the MLA accepting the decision.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora said that he spoke with Mann and conveyed that the party does not accept her resignation. “Today, I met Anmol Gagan Mann in a family-like atmosphere. I conveyed the party’s decision to reject her resignation as an MLA, which she accepted,” he said in a post on X.

Asserting that she will continue to be a part of the Arvind Kejriwal party, Arora said, “We agreed to continue working together for the progress of the party and the constituency. Anmol has been, is, and will remain a part of the Arvind Kejriwal ji and Aam Aadmi Party family.”

Anmol Gagan Maan responds to resignation

The Punjab MLA shared that they had a meeting with the party president, and mentioned that the decision by the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal to reject her resignation has been accepted by her.

“Today, I had a meeting with our party president @amanarorasunam ji. The decision by @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal ji to reject the resignation has been accepted,” she said.

Heart is heavy: Anmol Gagan Maan

The 35-year-old singer-turned-politician, who won her maiden election from Kharar Assembly constituency in 2022, sent her resignation to the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday.

"My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted. My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people,” Maan had said in a post in Punjabi on X.