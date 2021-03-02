Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Yogi Adityanath asks Bengal voters to unseat those who are opposing Ram

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

More than 50 lakh Indians registered for Covid vaccines, Of them 2 lakh got the jab Huge crowds of vaccine seekers in Mumbai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad despite heat Yogi Adityanath asks Bengal voters to unseat those who are opposing Ram

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News