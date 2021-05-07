Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: 24 ventilators lie unused in UP’s Bijnore hospital because of lack of anaesthetic staff

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

India TV Investigation: 24 ventilators lie unused in UP’s Bijnore hospital because of lack of anaesthetic staff.

India TV Investigation: 67 unpacked ventilators lying unused in UP’s Firozabad hospital as patients gasp for oxygen.

India TV Investigation: Ventilators lying unused in Benipur hospital, Darbhanga, Bihar for want of trained staff.

