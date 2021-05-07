Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: 24 ventilators lie unused in UP’s Bijnore hospital because of lack of anaesthetic staff

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- India TV Investigation: 24 ventilators lie unused in UP’s Bijnore hospital because of lack of anaesthetic staff.
- India TV Investigation: 67 unpacked ventilators lying unused in UP’s Firozabad hospital as patients gasp for oxygen.
- India TV Investigation: Ventilators lying unused in Benipur hospital, Darbhanga, Bihar for want of trained staff.
