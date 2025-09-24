Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 24, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launches poll campaign in Bihar, vows to defeat RJD; Mahagathbandhan issues Nyaya Sankalp Patra for extremely backward castes.
- 4 killed, over 50 injured in statehood agitation triggered by Gen Z protesters in Ladakh; furious mobs set fire to CRPF and police vehicles, BJP office torched.
- Delhi’s Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Director Swami Chaityanand Saraswati absconds after 15 female students lodge sexual harassment complaints; Delhi Police issues Look-Out Circular.
