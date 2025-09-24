Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 24, 2025 Amid violent protests in Leh, the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), effectively banning the assembly of five or more people, to prevent further unrest.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launches poll campaign in Bihar, vows to defeat RJD; Mahagathbandhan issues Nyaya Sankalp Patra for extremely backward castes.

4 killed, over 50 injured in statehood agitation triggered by Gen Z protesters in Ladakh; furious mobs set fire to CRPF and police vehicles, BJP office torched.

Delhi’s Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Director Swami Chaityanand Saraswati absconds after 15 female students lodge sexual harassment complaints; Delhi Police issues Look-Out Circular.

