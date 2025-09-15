Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 15, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Congress and RJD, asserting that the NDA government will flush out all the infiltrators from the country. He accused the Mahagathbandhan of 'threatening the identity' of Bihar.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

“Infiltrators will have to leave the country,” PM Modi’s stark warning in Purnea rally; accuses RJD and Congress of protect infiltrators

Pakistan threatens to walk out of Asia Cup, seeks removal of ICC match referee Andy Pycroft for asking India, Pak captains not to handshake during Sunday match.

Supreme Court declines to stay Waqf Amendment Act, but temporarily suspends some key provisions in interim order.

