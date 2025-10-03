Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 3, 2025 Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that if it wants to remain on the global map, it must stop sponsoring terrorism into India.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s warning to Pakistan, “Will erase from map, won’t exercise restraint”; Air Chief Marshal AP Singh reveals list of Pak’s losses during Operation Sindoor, says, “we destroyed 4 or 5 F-16 jets, one C-130 aircraft, one surface-to-air missile system.”

Film star Akshay Kumar recounts cyber horror, says, ‘my 13-year-old daughter was asked for nude photos by stranger during video game’, suggests cyber awareness teachings in schools.

Ahead of polls, Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet hikes DA for employees and pensioners, approves 129 proposals across departments.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.