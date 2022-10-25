Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Is Rishi Sunak a devout Hindi who worships cows, Lord Ganesh? Is his wife wealthier than the royal family?

Exclusive: What Mehbooba Mufti, Asaduddin Owaisi said after Rishi Sunak became UK PM?

Exclusive: Ayodhya Ram Temple will be ready by Dec, 2023. On-the-spot report from India TV reporters

