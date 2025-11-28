Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2025 Imran Khan's sister Aleema filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala Jail superintendent and others after she was not allowed to meet the jailed former prime minister.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Suspense continues about Imran Khan; Islamabad HC chief justice refuses to hear Imran’s sister Aleema’s plea; Asim Munir takes over as Chief of Defence Forces.

Karnataka power tussle continues, DK Shivakumar says, "Sonia Gandhi was party chief for 20 years, she also sacrificed power, Abdul Kalam called her to become PM but she refused”.

Trinamool MPs meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar, hand him a list of 40 persons, including 17 BLOs, who died during SIR.

