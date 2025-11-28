Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Suspense continues about Imran Khan; Islamabad HC chief justice refuses to hear Imran’s sister Aleema’s plea; Asim Munir takes over as Chief of Defence Forces.
- Karnataka power tussle continues, DK Shivakumar says, "Sonia Gandhi was party chief for 20 years, she also sacrificed power, Abdul Kalam called her to become PM but she refused”.
- Trinamool MPs meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar, hand him a list of 40 persons, including 17 BLOs, who died during SIR.
