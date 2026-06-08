Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 8, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

While Mamata attends INDIA bloc meet in Delhi, 20 out of 28 MPs leave Trinamool, sent letter to LS Speaker they will support NDA, Rebel TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigns, demands probe into assets of all party leaders

"Let bygones be bygones", Akhilesh Yadav tells INDIA bloc leaders at Delhi meet, Left parties demand Rahul's apology for denouncing CPI-M during Kerala polls

Middle East conflict on the boil: Iran attacks Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, 3 Israeli air bases with drones, Israel bombs Teheran, Isfahan, Karanj, other targets

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.