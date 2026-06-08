June 8, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 8, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 8, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The political crisis in the TMC deepened on Monday after senior party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that nearly 20 TMC parliamentarians decided to support the NDA and had communicated their position to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • While Mamata attends INDIA bloc meet in Delhi, 20 out of 28 MPs leave Trinamool, sent letter to LS Speaker they will support NDA, Rebel TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigns, demands probe into assets of all party leaders
  • "Let bygones be bygones", Akhilesh Yadav tells INDIA bloc leaders at Delhi meet, Left parties demand Rahul's apology for denouncing CPI-M during Kerala polls
  • Middle East conflict on the boil: Iran attacks Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem, 3 Israeli air bases with drones, Israel bombs Teheran, Isfahan, Karanj, other targets

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Mamata Banerjee
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