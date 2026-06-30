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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Following the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), officials have intensified the probe into the suspected misappropriation of donation funds at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, initiating major legal proceedings and administrative measures.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

 

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • INDIA TV Exclusive: How Ram Mandir loot was discovered? Thieves were having daily parties inside the counting room by ordering Rs 1000 worth samosas, Rs 800 worth kachori; Where are the diamond necklaces, gold crowns, silver bricks and 'khadaun'?
  • How a safai karmachari stumbled on bags stuffed with dollar, rupee currency notes inside a bathroom adjoining the counting room, hidden by thieves.
  • Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, seek forgiveness from Lord Ram for donation theft.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Ram Temple Donation Theft Akhilesh Yadav Rahul Gandhi Uddhav Thackeray
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