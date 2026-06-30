Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- INDIA TV Exclusive: How Ram Mandir loot was discovered? Thieves were having daily parties inside the counting room by ordering Rs 1000 worth samosas, Rs 800 worth kachori; Where are the diamond necklaces, gold crowns, silver bricks and 'khadaun'?
- How a safai karmachari stumbled on bags stuffed with dollar, rupee currency notes inside a bathroom adjoining the counting room, hidden by thieves.
- Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, seek forgiveness from Lord Ram for donation theft.
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.