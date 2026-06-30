Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 30, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

INDIA TV Exclusive: How Ram Mandir loot was discovered? Thieves were having daily parties inside the counting room by ordering Rs 1000 worth samosas, Rs 800 worth kachori; Where are the diamond necklaces, gold crowns, silver bricks and 'khadaun'?

How a safai karmachari stumbled on bags stuffed with dollar, rupee currency notes inside a bathroom adjoining the counting room, hidden by thieves.

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, seek forgiveness from Lord Ram for donation theft.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.