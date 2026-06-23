Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 23, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

SIT submits preliminary, confidential report to UP government on Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft, none of the top Trust members named, say sources, SIT raises questions on lapses in counting process and hiring of counting staff

SIT submits report on Lucknow blaze tragedy, four persons arrested so far, two others absconding

Mamata Banerjee sends letter to Election Commission saying her party is the real Trinamool Congress, sends list of 24-member national executive members

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.