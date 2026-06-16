Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 16, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- After Ahmedabad police posted busted inter-state gang that collected Rs 1.5 crore through 8 Telegram channels promising NEET re-exam paper, Centre blocks all access to Telegram till June 22
- SIT grills Ram Temple Trust gen secretary Champat Rai and several officebearers in connection with donation theft case
- Lok Sabha Speaker summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for urgent meeting to discuss petition by rebel MPs seeking recognition as separate group, In Kolkata, Abhishek grilled for 6 hours by CID in incitement case
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.