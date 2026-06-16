Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 16, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

After Ahmedabad police posted busted inter-state gang that collected Rs 1.5 crore through 8 Telegram channels promising NEET re-exam paper, Centre blocks all access to Telegram till June 22

SIT grills Ram Temple Trust gen secretary Champat Rai and several officebearers in connection with donation theft case

Lok Sabha Speaker summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for urgent meeting to discuss petition by rebel MPs seeking recognition as separate group, In Kolkata, Abhishek grilled for 6 hours by CID in incitement case

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.