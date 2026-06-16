June 16, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 16, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 16, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The government has temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • After Ahmedabad police posted busted inter-state gang that collected Rs 1.5 crore through 8 Telegram channels promising NEET re-exam paper, Centre blocks all access to Telegram till June 22
  • SIT grills Ram Temple Trust gen secretary Champat Rai and several officebearers in connection with donation theft case
  • Lok Sabha Speaker summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for urgent meeting to discuss petition by rebel MPs seeking recognition as separate group, In Kolkata, Abhishek grilled for 6 hours by CID in incitement case

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Neet Telegram Ram Temple Tmc
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\