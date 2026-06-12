Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 12, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Trump announces peace deal with Iran, but doubts remain; world crude price falls to $86, Sensex up by 1700 points
- Scared by SIPRI report about deployment of nuclear warheads by Indian Navy, Shehbaz Sharif government appeals to world powers to stop India
- 19 rebelled TMC MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday seeking recognition as a separate group, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet TMC MPs on Sunday
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.