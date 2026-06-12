June 12, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 12, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 12, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

US President Donald Trump said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the Islamic Republic hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Trump announces peace deal with Iran, but doubts remain; world crude price falls to $86, Sensex up by 1700 points
  • Scared by SIPRI report about deployment of nuclear warheads by Indian Navy, Shehbaz Sharif government appeals to world powers to stop India
  • 19 rebelled TMC MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday seeking recognition as a separate group, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet TMC MPs on Sunday

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show Donald Trump Tmc
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\