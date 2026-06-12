Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 12, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Trump announces peace deal with Iran, but doubts remain; world crude price falls to $86, Sensex up by 1700 points

Scared by SIPRI report about deployment of nuclear warheads by Indian Navy, Shehbaz Sharif government appeals to world powers to stop India

19 rebelled TMC MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday seeking recognition as a separate group, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet TMC MPs on Sunday

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.