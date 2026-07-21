Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 21, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Rahul, Priyanka, Congress leaders stage protest outside PM's residence, taken into custody, Aam Aadmi Party criticises Rahul for "trying to hijack" CJP's agitation, Kejriwal, Sanjay Raut, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule meet CJP leaders at Jantar Mantar.

PM Narendra Modi, addressing NDA MPs, says, "paper leak is ghor paap (grave sin)", vows not to allow anybody to play with the future of students.

Health Minister JP Nadda, Rahul, Priyanka, Arvind Kejriwal meet injured protesters in RML Hospital; Sonam Wangchuk shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital on Delhi High Court's order.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.