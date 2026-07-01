Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 1, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Ram Mandir: Ayodhya Police releases details of cash recovered from looters, Rs 79.85 lakh cash recovered from 6 out of 8 accused till now, Out of this, Rs 20.39 lakh Indian currency and $1121 recovered from Avinash Shukla.

Champat Rai tells Ayodhya Police,"I trusted Tinnu Yadav, he cheated me, I never dreamed Tinnu and others would cheat me. Tinnu leaked info to SP MLA Pawan Pandey"

Uttarakhand govt implements Minorities Education Act, Madarsa Education Board abolished, CM Pushkar Dhami says, only those madarsas will get recognition where English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Computer Education are made compulsory.

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.