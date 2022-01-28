Friday, January 28, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: January 28, 2022 23:05 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: UP CM Yogi in door-to-door campaign describes SP’s ‘red cap’ as ‘red alert’ 
  • Exclusive: Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘I wear a red cap and also carry a red cloth in my pocket for farmers’ 
  • Exclusive: Videos of protesters trying to prevent candidates from entering villages of western UP

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

