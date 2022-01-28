Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: UP CM Yogi in door-to-door campaign describes SP’s ‘red cap’ as ‘red alert’

Exclusive: Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘I wear a red cap and also carry a red cloth in my pocket for farmers’

Exclusive: Videos of protesters trying to prevent candidates from entering villages of western UP

