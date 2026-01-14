Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 14, 2026 Polling for the 2,869 seats across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 pm on January 15. Counting of votes will take place on January 16.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Maharashtra civic poll bonanza! 19 washing machines seized in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Rs 10 lakh cash in envelopes seized in Nalasopara, Rs 2,000 cash each to women voters in Jalgaon, Rs 20 lakh cash seized in Ulhasnagar on eve of voting.

Mamata Banerjee’s Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleges more than 7000 forms seized from a car seeking deletion of names of voters in Bankura, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul says “they are illegal voters”.

Over 200 Sikhs came to rescue a 16-year-old girl gangraped by a grooming gang in London’s Hounslow area; Afghan Muslim youth arrested.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.