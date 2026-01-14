Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 14, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Maharashtra civic poll bonanza! 19 washing machines seized in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Rs 10 lakh cash in envelopes seized in Nalasopara, Rs 2,000 cash each to women voters in Jalgaon, Rs 20 lakh cash seized in Ulhasnagar on eve of voting.
- Mamata Banerjee’s Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleges more than 7000 forms seized from a car seeking deletion of names of voters in Bankura, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul says “they are illegal voters”.
- Over 200 Sikhs came to rescue a 16-year-old girl gangraped by a grooming gang in London’s Hounslow area; Afghan Muslim youth arrested.
