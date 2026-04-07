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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 7, 2026

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

US President Donald Trump has warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" but said Iran still has time to capitulate ahead of a deadline set for 8 pm in Washington. He issued the stark threat about 12 hours ahead of his deadline.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 7, 2026
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 7, 2026 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Tense world waits in suspense, Trump says, "a whole civilisation will die tonight",  Iran calls him "psychopath", US bombers strafe Iran's oil export hub in Kharg island, Israel bombs railway networks in northern, central and western Iran
  • Iran attacks Saudi Al Jubail petrochemical complex, Iran threatens to drown Saudi Arabia and other countries in darkness if  its power plants are attacked
  • Campaigning ends in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry;  Assam Police team searches Congress leader Pawan Khera's home in Delhi in connection with CM's wife's passport row, Khera in Telangana, CM Himanta says, we will trace him even if he hides in "paataal"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Iran War Donald Trump Assembly Election 2026
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