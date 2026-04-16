Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 16, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi warns "Opposition will have to pay a heavy price if it opposes reservation and delimitation bills", Priyanka Gandhi says, "Democracy will be over if bills are passed", Voting in Lok Sabha tomorrow

DMK supporters hoist black flags atop houses to oppose delimitation and reservation bills, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wears black dress, Southern states strongly oppose the Constitutional Amendment Bill

Supreme Court directs EC to allow voters to vote on April 23 and 29 if their names are cleared by appellate tribunals 48 hours before polling, Mamata Banerjee alleges, BJP is trying to "steal Bengal election" by misusing central forces and EC

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.