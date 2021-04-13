Tuesday, April 13, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Crowds throng Vindhyavasini temple, Mirzapur, Golden temple, Amritsar, Kumbh Mela, Haridwar

New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2021 21:45 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Complete lockdown in Maharashtra in the offing
  • Thousands of migrants crowd Mumbai, Gurugram railway stations to leave for home
  • Crowds throng Vindhyavasini temple, Mirzapur, Golden temple, Amritsar, Kumbh Mela, Haridwar

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

