Image Source : FILE AAI Delhi office sealed after 4 officials tests positive for coronavirus

Airports Authority of India (AAI) office in Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi has been sealed till June 4 after four AAI officials test positive for COVID19.

Earlier in the day, Thirteen employees of the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials here have tested positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Delhi recorded 990 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523.

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage