AAI Delhi office sealed after 4 officials tests positive for coronavirus 

Airports Authority of India (AAI) office in Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan in Delhi has been sealed till June 4 after four AAI officials test positive for COVID19.

New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2020 19:19 IST
Earlier in the day, Thirteen employees of the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office and six other government officials here have tested positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Delhi recorded 990 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523.

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured.

