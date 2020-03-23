Image Source : PTI 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Mumbai in last 24 hrs. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra now stands at 89 as the state prepares for more.

Maharashtra COVID-19 Crisis: Lakhs of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal in past few days filled trains, crowded Mumbai's railway stations to reach their homes as coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra continued to rise. On Monday morning, the total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stood at 89 with reports of one death after the patient was cured of the coronavirus.15 more coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, in Maharashtra, 14 of which were in Mumbai. Mumbai, the capital is already under lockdown with Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur being other major towns.

Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope told media this morning that the state has not reached community phase spread. Mumbai's famous dabbawalas have also shut their services to stop further spread of coronavirus. The state has already announced closure of public gathering places like temples, mosques and churches. Famous Siddhivinayak Temple, Haji Ali Dargah, Mahalakshmi, Mumbadevi, Babulnath in Mumbai have already been closed till March 31.

89 COVID-19 +ve and counting: Maharashtra worst hit in India

According to PTI, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory to private hospitals asking them to postpone non-emergency services and prepare isolation wards given the novel coronavirus outbreak. There are reports that if the cases see a spike, hospitals will have a crisis situation with a shortage of beds and ventilators. The state has already issued guidelines on whom to admit and whom to not.

"Staff training has been emphasised in the advisory, which also adds that patients not facing any serious ailment not be admitted to hospitals," PTI reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra and Mumbaikars joined PM Modi's call of Janata Curfew and India's business capital observed a complete lockdown. The busy Marine Drive or the Mumbai Eastern Expressway wore a deserted look. Prime Minister Modi on Monday asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators, according to an official statement on Monday.

In Nagpur alone, the authorities detained 900 people for violating the lockdown. The state has invoked various sections of the Epidemic Disease Act. More than 500 vehicles were challaned in Nagpur for not complying with lockdown orders. Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also urged people of the state to not violate lockdown orders and take care of everyone's health. Essential services like petrol pumps and hospitals will continue to work during the lockdown.

Check State-wise Coronavirus +ve cases:

(*including foreign nationals, source: ICMR)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 5 0 0 0 2 Bihar 2 0 0 1 3 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 4 Delhi 28 1 5 1 5 Gujarat 18 0 0 1 6 Haryana 7 14 0 0 7 Himachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0 8 Karnataka 26 0 2 1 9 Kerala 45 7 3 0 10 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 1 11 Maharashtra 89 4 0 2 12 Odisha 2 0 0 0 13 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 14 Punjab 21 0 0 1 15 Rajasthan 22 2 3 0 16 Tamil Nadu 5 2 1 0 17 Telengana 11 11 1 0 18 Chandigarh 5 0 0 0 19 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 20 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 21 Uttar Pradesh 26 1 9 0 22 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 23 West Bengal 4 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 319+ 41+ 24+

Also Watch | COVID19: 'Don't panic, just make social distance' says Cardiologist Dr Manoj Kumar

Related Video