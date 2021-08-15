Independence Day 2021 LIVE: PM Modi greets India on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, to address nation from Red Fort

75th Independence Day 2021: India is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Sunday, marking 75th year of freedom from British colonial rule. Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort. PM's speech is likely to begin around 7.30 am after he unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort and delivers the customary address to the nation. This is PM Modi’s eighth such speech as Prime Minister since 2014.

A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion by different ministries, various state governments and Union Territories, the Armed Forces and people to mark this momentous occasion.

A hawk-eyed vigil will be maintained across the national capital on the 75th Independence Day with a multi-layered security cover in place at the historic Red Fort. Security forces are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident as police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations.

Meanwhile, India’s Olympic contingent, which registered its best-ever Olympics performance in the recently concluded Games in Tokyo, has been invited by the Prime Minister for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. Indian athletes won a record seven medals at the Tokyo Olympic 2021, including a gold, two silver medals and four bronze ones.

India's 75th Independence Day celebration LIVE Updates:

6:48 am | Indian Olympic athletes leave from Ashoka Hotel for national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort

6:36 am | Six army personnel including Captain Ashutosh Kumar to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra on independence day

Six army personnel including Captain Ashutosh Kumar will be conferred with Shaurya Chakra- the third highest gallantry award in the country, on Independence Day. The recipients of the prestigious award are Major Arun Kumar Pandey, Major Ravi Kumar Chaudhary, Captain Ashutosh Kumar (posthumously), Captain Vikas Khatri, Rifleman Mukesh Kumar and Sepoy Neeraj Ahlawat, according to the Indian Army.

6:27 am | I felt good that the country felt proud because of me: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

“Earlier, we used to watch it (the flag hoisting ceremony) on TV, and now we are personally going there. It is a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me," Neeraj Chopra, India's gold-winner at the Olympics, says.

6:02 am | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: PM Narendra Modi greets India on Independence Day

Latest India News