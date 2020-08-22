Image Source : BSF 5 intruders shot dead along IB in Punjab's Taran Taran

Foiling an intrusion bid, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday shot dead at least five intruders along India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab.

Alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB in the Taran Taran district of Punjab.

When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, a BSF officer said.

Another BSF official said the incident happened around 4:45 am. An intensive search operation along the front is underway.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage