48-year-old killed in road accident in UP's Banda

A 48-year-old motorcycle rider died in Banda when a speeding truck ran over him, police said on Sunday. According to Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra, the accident took place on Saturday at Mahokhar village.

"Hardware trader Vinod Kumar Gupta was hit by a speeding truck on Saturday at Mahokhar village. He died on the spot. The truck has been seized while efforts are on to catch hold of the absconding truck driver," the circle officer said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, Mishra said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

