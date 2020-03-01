Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 48-year-old killed in road accident in UP's Banda

48-year-old killed in road accident in UP's Banda

A 48-year-old motorcycle rider died here when a speeding truck ran over him, police said on Sunday. According to Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra, the accident took place on Saturday at Mahokhar village.

PTI PTI
Banda Updated on: March 01, 2020 17:47 IST
48-year-old killed in road accident in UP's Banda
Image Source : PTI

48-year-old killed in road accident in UP's Banda

 A 48-year-old motorcycle rider died in Banda when a speeding truck ran over him, police said on Sunday. According to Circle Officer (City) Alok Mishra, the accident took place on Saturday at Mahokhar village.

"Hardware trader Vinod Kumar Gupta was hit by a speeding truck on Saturday at Mahokhar village. He died on the spot. The truck has been seized while efforts are on to catch hold of the absconding truck driver," the circle officer said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, Mishra said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem. 

 ALSO READ | Nepal's former deputy PM injured in road accident

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News