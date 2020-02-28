Image Source : FILE Nepal's former deputy PM injured in road accident ( Representative image)

Nepal's former deputy prime minister CP Mainali and four others were injured when their car collided with a pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction, police said on Friday. The accident took place on Thursday when Mainali and his family members were on their way to Kathmandu from Jhapa, according to District Police Office, Mahottari.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment at Grande International Hospital in Kathmandu. Four others, including Mainali's son Saroj, daughter-in-law Puja, grandson and driver Ram Prasad Poudyal were injured in the accident.Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

