382nd Guru Jambheshwar Mela begins today in Barmer

382nd Guru Jambeshwar Mela begins today in Barmer

The 382nd edition of the Guru Jambheshwar Mela will begin today in holy Shri Guru Jambheshwar temple in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Environmental lovers from all across the country will be there inaugurating the mela with a traditional 'yagya havan'.

President of Shri Guru Jambheshwar Sevak Dal, Mohanlal Khileri, said that the mela will officially begin at 8 o clock in the morning with120 words of Jambhoji and Pahal in the context of Mahant Swami Haridas Maharaj of Sondri.

Thousands of devotees will take a pledge to live a drug-free life. Enviornmentalists will also be feeding the birds on the sidelines. There will be an open session of Vishnoi Samaj Seva Samiti and Shri Guru Jambheshwar Sevak Dal at 1 o'clock in the afternoon In which Barmer District Collector Anshdeep will be the chief guest. SP Sharad Chaudhary will preside over the program.

In the program, dignitaries, dignitaries of Vishnoi society will openly discuss various activities of the society.

There will be a complete ban on the use of any type of polythene bags at the mela.