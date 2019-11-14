Image Source : PTI 3-yr-old dies after swallowing toy that came with snack packet

A three-year-old boy lost his life after choking on a toy found inside the packet of a local snack brand in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident, which took place at Kenpuria village on November 3, prompted the authorities to seize a large number of packets of the snack and destroy them.

Rohit, the victim, apparently found a whistle packed inside as a freebie when he opened the snack packet, said district Food Security and Drug Control Officer Sanjeev Mishra.

The child chewed the whistle and tried to swallow it but it got stuck in the throat. He was rushed to a hospital but the doctors could not

save it, Mishra said.

On his father's complaint, the factory which manufactured the snack was raided and 1,800 packets were destroyed by setting them on fire, he said.

"We have also collected samples of other popular brands of snacks by seizing some 5,000 packets for testing," the official said, adding that further probe was on.