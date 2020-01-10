Image Source : 23 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog; mercury dips to 5.3 degrees Celsius

Delhi witnessed a chilly Friday morning as the minimum temperature dipping to settle at the season's average of 5.3 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the city witnessed dense fog causing at least 23 Delhi-bound trains delay by one to three hours.

Palam weather station recorded dense fog that brought down visibility to 150 meters at 5.30 AM, said a MeT department official.

Twenty-three north-bound trains were delayed by up to 3.5 hours, said a Northern Railway spokesperson. The Katihar-Amritsar Express was running behind schedule by three hours and 30 minutes, followed by the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express by three hours.

The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express and Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express were each delayed by two hours and 30 minutes.

The Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garibrath Express, Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express were also running behind schedule by two hours and 30 minutes.

On Thursday, 21 Delhi-bound trains were delayed.

The air quality of the city was in the 'poor' category in the air quality index (AQI) at 9 AM, as per Central Pollution Control Board data.

According to the forecast, during the day there will be mainly clear skies with maximum temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 97 percent at 8.30 AM, the MeT official said.

On Thursday, Delhi's minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 15 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

