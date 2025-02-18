1984 anti-Sikh riots: Prosecution seeks death penalty for Sajjan Kumar, court hearing on February 21 The prosecution has sought the death penalty for ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The court will hear arguments on sentencing on February 21.

The prosecution has sought the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted for the killing of a father-son duo during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Saraswati Vihar. The public prosecutor is set to file written submissions urging the court to award the death penalty, citing legal precedents from the Nirbhaya case and other similar judgments.

Meanwhile, Kumar’s defense counsel has also submitted written arguments. The court has now listed the matter for a hearing on sentencing on February 21.

This case is part of the long-running legal battle to bring justice to the victims of the 1984 riots, which erupted following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.