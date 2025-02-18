Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on obscene content on YouTube The Supreme Court of India has asked the Centre to take action against obscene content on YouTube. The court warned that if the government fails to act, it will intervene to regulate digital content.

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday questioned the Centre on whether it intends to take action against the proliferation of obscene content on YouTube. The court emphasised that if the government does not act, it will step in to address the issue.

Government must step in or we will: SC

A bench led by Justice Surya Kant expressed concern over the misuse of digital platforms, stating:

"We would like you (government) to do something. If the government is willing, we are happy. Otherwise, we are not going to leave this vacuum and barren area the way it is being misused by so-called YouTube channels and YouTubers," Justice Kant told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati.

The court also sought assistance from Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

'Issue must not be overlooked': SC

The Supreme Court underscored the sensitivity and seriousness of the issue, cautioning that unchecked obscene content on YouTube could have far-reaching societal consequences.