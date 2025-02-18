Security alert: Suspicious objects found in South Kashmir, bomb disposal squads deployed | WATCH Security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian and Tral detected suspicious objects, prompting immediate evacuation and bomb disposal operations. An IED-like device was also found in Pulwama, raising security concerns.

Security personnel in South Kashmir found two objects that appeared like explosives in various places, but no action was taken immediately. As soon as the alert was received, army troops quickly reached the spots, cleared the areas, and sent bomb disposal teams to defuse the suspected threat.

Explosives neutralised, area secured

As per reports, the suspicious objects were discovered in Shopian's Zainapora and Tral. The security forces cordoned off the area immediately and took precautions to relocate civilians to safe zones. Bomb disposal teams were then summoned, and both objects were neutralized with caution within a specified timeline.

Due to the timely coordination between the Indian Army's 1st Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Shopian Police, and the 178th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a serious security threat was avoided.

IED-like device recovered in Pulwama

In another related case, security personnel found another suspicious item in Pulwama district, which looked like an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The item was found in Pinglish Nagwadi, Tral, prompting the area to be put under immediate security. A bomb disposal team was also sent to inspect and dispose of it safely.

The security agencies have increased monitoring and patrols in the area to thwart any possible threats and guarantee the safety of citizens. Investigations are still underway to establish the sources of these suspicious items.

