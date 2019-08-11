Zomato delivery boys refuse to deliver beef and pork dishes, go on strike

Image Source : ANI Zomato executives on strike against delivering beef, pork

Food delivery app Zomato has again hit the headlines as it's delivery executives went on an indefinite strike on Sunday against the company that say is "forcing them" to deliver beef and pork in Howrah, West Bengal.

Raising the slogan "Zomato ki dadagiri nahi chalegi", said Mausin Akhtar, one of the protesters, "The company is not listening to our demands and forcing us to deliver beef and pork against our will. Hindus have a problem is delivering beef while Muslims do not want to deliver pork. Our Hindu friends are having a problem in delivering beef and they are refusing to do so. It's been heard that in few days we have to deliver Pork, which we have also refused to do. We are not ready to deliver such things on any condition. We are forced to deliver such things. The company has also rolled back our payout. We have been on strike for a week now."

He told ANI that the company is not paying heed to their grievances. The delivery executives accused the food app company of hurting their religious sentiments by making them deliver beef and pork.

"The company is playing with our religious sentiments. It is also threatening us. We are asked to deliver any kind of order to the customer. We, the Hindus, were asked to deliver beef while in coming days our Muslims brothers will be asked to deliver pork. This is not acceptable. We demand company not to play with our religious sentiments and also payouts should also be revised," another employee claimed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Irrigation in West Bengal government, Rajib Banerjee, in this regard said that the organisation should not force any person to go against their religion.

"The organisation should not force any person to go against their religion. It is wrong. Now that I have received information in this regard, I will look into it the matter," Banerjee said.

Zomato is yet to react on the matter.

A few days back, Zomato was in the news after a customer declined to receive an order which was being delivered by a non-Hindu rider. Zomato took a firm stand on the matter and refused to entertain the ludicrous demand of assigning a Hindu rider.

(With inputs from ANI)

