Relentless India seal second T20I emphatically as listless Sri Lanka lack modern-day jigsaw pieces India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second T20I at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. They extended the lead to 2-0 now. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will hope to improve significantly in all three departments after another lacklustre performance.

Visakhapatnam:

India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The visitors, under the captaincy of Chamari Athapaththu, once again struggled with both bat and ball, failing to apply any real pressure on India.

Chamari, who has long been a beacon of leadership for Sri Lanka, is currently enduring a rough patch, and as a result, the team appears to be struggling. Despite her past successes, particularly leading Sri Lanka to a memorable win over India in the 2024 Asia Cup final, recent performances paint a different picture. Sri Lanka’s lack of form has been evident in both their batting and bowling, leaving them looking unprepared for the challenges of T20I cricket.

In the first T20I, Sri Lanka posted a modest total of 121, helped by India's uncharacteristic fielding lapses, including several dropped catches. In the second match, the team could only manage 128 runs. Their inability to rotate the strike during the middle overs and an overall lack of clarity on how to approach T20I cricket were major contributing factors to their defeat. With such struggles in the format, Sri Lanka's T20I prospects appear bleak, and they will need a significant turnaround to compete with India in the remaining matches of the series.

It is surely a concern for the team heading to the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in England and the conditions will be vastly different. They need to sort out the problems immediately and show some more courage in the remaining matches against India.

How did India fare?

For the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, it was another simple affair, getting the job done in just 12 overs. Shafali Verma, who was the Player of the Match in the ODI World Cup 2025 final, played a blistering knock of unbeaten 69 runs off 34 balls to win the game for India. Jemimah Rodrigues, in the meantime, smacked 26 runs off 15 balls at a strike rate of 173.33.

Among bowlers, youngster Vaishnavi Sharma claimed her first international wicket. She finished with two wickets and so did Shree Charani. It was another outing for the bowlers but they might not leave the field entirely happily, given that the keeper Richa Ghosh dropped a couple of catches, which is becoming a regular occurrence.