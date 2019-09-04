Will teach Pakistan a lesson better than 1971...their generations will remember: Indian Army's stern warning

Pakistani Army, ISI will be taught a lesson generations will remember: Gen KJS Dhillon

Indian Army's XV Corps commander General KJS Dhillon has warned Pakistani establishment of any misadventure across the Line of Control (LoC).

Addressing the media the General said, "Pakistani Army and ISI can try anything they want to. They will be taught a lesson their generations will remember. We will teach them a lesson better than 1971"

This statement from the Indian Army comes as they foiled the Pakistan Army's bid to infiltrate terrorists across the border.

Referring to the infiltrations General Dhillon said, "Pakistan continues its attempts to infiltrate terrorists across the LoC and the International Border (IB) but let me assure you, not one attempt has been successful. The Indian Army has foiled all the attempts by Pakistan to send terrorists inside India.

The General also told the media how the Pakistani's continue their decades-long tradition of not collect the bodies of their dead soldiers.

"There were several Pakistani terrorists/regulars who were lying dead at the LoC for several days. The message was sent to the DGMO through the hotline asking them to collect the bodies of their dead but Pakistanis refused to take back the bodies. In Kargil 1999 also Pakistan had refused to take back the bodies of their dead soldiers", he added.

Senior ministers and military officers in Pakistan have constantly been instigating India by giving out anti-India speeches and even calling for 'Jihad' as a means to tackle India.

Indian Army has confirmed that there are several launchpads across the LoC not just across Kashmir but also across Jammu, Naushehra and Poonch which are full of terrorists waiting to cross the border.