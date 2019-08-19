Image Source : FILE IMAGE Water released from Hathni Kund barrage floods Haryana villages

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday took stock of the situation after a dozen villages in Yamunanagar district were flooded by the excess water released from the Hathni Kund barrage.

Authorities have started to evacuate people living in the Yamuna catchment area following a sharp rise in the river water level, the officials said.

There were no reports of any loss of life in the state so far.

The villagers have been camping on the rooftops of their houses. Locals have complained that there was no food for their families or fodder for the livestock.

The government had sounded a high alert in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat districts from where the Yamuna passes through before entering the national capital.

The Met Department in Chandigarh said the monsoon in the hill state in Haryana's neighbourhood has largely become subdued with chances of only light to moderate rain now onwards.

