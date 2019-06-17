Video: 3 kids fall from a moving school van in Ahmedabad

Image Source : IMAGE GRAB FROM CCTV Video: 3 kids fall from a moving school bus in Ahmedabad

In a tragic incident 3 children fell from a moving school bus in Ahmedabad's Nikol area. The incident has been caught on CCTV camera.

The video shows a van, with a sitting capacity of not more than 8, taking a sharp right turn. Just when the van is seen taking a turn, a school kid falls down.

Total 3 kids fell from the van. India Tv has learnt that there were 22 students in the van, raising serious safety issues.

Here is the video that shows one of the 3 kids falling from the van. (The following video can be disturbing for many.)

The incident once again highlights the safety concerns of students taking private van or taxis to school.

