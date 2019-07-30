Unnao rape survivour accident: Women's rights groups stage protest outside UP Bhavan in Delhi

Women's rights groups stage protest

Several women's rights organisations on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan here, demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor and slamming the state government's "laxity" in dealing with the case.

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a minor girl by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017.

The protest comes days after the 19-year-old rape survivor, who was travelling with her family, was critically injured on Sunday when a speeding truck hit her car in Rae Bareli district.

The protesters demanded an impartial probe into the case and raised slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government. They held placards that read: "Give Justice to Unnao Rape Victim".

Calling for Sengar's expulsion from the BJP, activist Annie Raja said everyone was aware of what happened to the Unnao rape survivor and it could not have happened without the active support of the Yogi government.

"We demand that the accused MLA be removed from his post as well as from the party and UP Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) should also resign because a series of such cases are happening and the BJP leadership is supporting the rapist," she said.

The justice process will begin only when the party expels the accused MLA, she added.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to a representative of the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan, addressed to the state's governor, demanding justice for the rape victim.

"The Uttar Pradesh government (should) take full responsibility of the treatment and security of the victim-survivor and her lawyer, both of whom are currently fighting for their lives," the memorandum said.

Two family members of the victim were killed in Sunday's accident and her lawyer was seriously injured. Her family has filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash.

Activist Subhashini Ali demanded compensation and rehabilitation for the victim's family.

"We are demanding compensation and rehabilitation for the (victim's) family. A serious probe should be initiated and the culprits should be punished," she said.

The Unnao rape case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Adityanath's residence. Sengar was arrested on April 13 last year. After Sunday's incident, he and nine others were booked for murder.

