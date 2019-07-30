Image Source : PTI Unnao rape survivor's family ends dharna, uncle gets 1 day parole

Family members of the Unnao rape survivor have ended their dharna after her uncle, Mahesh Singh, was granted one-day parole to attend the cremation of the two relatives who were killed in Sunday's accident.

The family was sitting on dharna outside the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University here since Tuesday morning.

They were demanding that all cases against the survivor's uncle, Mahesh Singh, be withdrawn without delay and he will be released soon.

ALSO READ: 'Suleh kar loh, jaan bach jayegi': New FIR reveals threat and horror Unnao rape victim went through

The rape survivor and her lawyer are admitted to the Trauma Centre after they met with an accident in which her two women relatives were killed.

Mahesh Singh is lodged in Rae Bareli jail and the family was returning after meeting him on Sunday when the accident took place.

Mahesh Singh is in jail in three cases of attempt to murder. He had applied for 72-hour parole so that he could attend the cremation of the two family members, including his wife Pushpa Singh, who died in Sunday's accident.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav visited the Trauma Centre on Tuesday and met the family members of the rape survivor.

Talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said that jungle raj was prevailing in the state.

ALSO READ: Opposition protests in Lok Sabha over accident case of Unnao rape survivor

WATCH VIDEO: Akhilesh Yadav: Accident of Unnao rape victim is unfortunate and condemnable