Unnao Rape Case: Timeline

Kuldip Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA was on Monday booked for hatching conspiracy to kill the rape victim and her family members. On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli. The two persons in the car died while the advocate and the Unnao rape survivor were brought to Lucknow hospital in critical condition.

He was arrested in 2018 in connection with the alleged rape incident that took place in 2017.

The shocking Unnao rape case came into light after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow, alleging police inaction in her case.

Here is the timeline of the case:

June 4, 2017: A 17-year-old girl is raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

June 11, 2017: The girl goes missing and her family members lodge a police complaint.

June 20, 2017: The girl is found in a village in Aurraiya from where she is brought back to Unnao.

June 22, 2017: The survivor alleges that the local police stopped her from naming the BJP MLA in her statement.

July 3, 2017: The girl's family writes a letter to the Chief Minister demanding registration of an FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh.

February 24, 2018: The survivor’s mother moves the court demanding that names of Sengar and his brother be included in the FIR.

April 3, 2018: The girl’s father is brutally thrashed by the MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar. A police complaint is filed after which, AK Singh, the father of the victim was sent to jail on April 4 in connection with an Arms Act case.

April 8, 2018: The case comes to light after the survivor and her family attempt to suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging CM of shielding the minister.

April 9, 2018: The father dies in judicial custody due to alleged police torture. Six policemen were suspended.

April 10, 2018: The MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, was arrested along with four others, by the UP Crime Branch, for allegedly thrashing the girl’s father. Atul was charged under Section 304, Sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

April 11, 2018: Following a public uproar, the state government transferred the investigation to the CBI.

July 7, 2018: In its first chargesheet in the Unnao cases, the CBI charged five people, including Sengar’s brother of murdering the rape survivor’s father.

July 4, 2019: The uncle of the girl is convicted in a 19-year-old case of attempt to murder and sent to 10 years of imprisonment by a district court. The case was filed by Sengar’s brother, Atul Singh.

July 28, 2019: The car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli. One of the deceased aunts was a key witness in the case.

July 29, 2019: A fresh FIR is lodged against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with 29 others for criminal conspiracy to kill the survivor and eye-witness in a car accident.

