Unnao case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar brought to AIIMS to record statement of survivor

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 10:54 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is a key accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, was on Wednesday brought to the AIIMS to record a statement of the rape survivor in a temporary court set up here. He was brought along with co-accused Shashi Singh.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma arrived at the temporary court for recording the statement. He had on Saturday given directions for setting up a temporary court at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, where the woman is presently admitted following an accident on July 28, after the high court gave him permission on Friday.

The high court had on Friday issued a notification to this effect from the administrative side, which said special judge Sharma, who is conducting trial of the cases, shall record her testimony.

The woman, allegedly raped by expelled Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor, is battling for life after a truck rammed into her car in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on July 28, killing two of her aunts. Her lawyer was also injured in the accident.

