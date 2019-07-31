Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
Two held for illegal sand mining from Yamuna river bank in UP's Shamli

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Published on: July 31, 2019 15:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image 

Two people were arrested for illegal sand mining from the Yamuna river bank in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. 

The alleged mining mafias, Mahaveer and Umer Mohammad, were nabbed from near Bidoli village under Jhinjhana police station limits on Tuesday evening, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

He said this is the third case of illegal mining registered against the two accused. In a similar incident, a case of illegal sand mining was registered against 12 people here on July 22, Tiwari said. A search is on for the accused, he said.

 
 

