Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two of family electrocuted to death

Two of family electrocuted to death

Ramesh was chasing away animals who had entered his agriculture field on Friday when he accidently came in contact with a high tension wire, ASP Gyananjay Singh said.

PTI PTI
Hardoi Published on: August 31, 2019 13:13 IST
Two of family electrocuted to death  
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Two of family electrocuted to death

 

Two members of a family were electrocuted to death in Bahar village under Kotwali Dehat Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

Ramesh (38) was chasing away animals who had entered his agriculture field on Friday when he accidently came in contact with a high tension wire, ASP Gyananjay Singh said.

His neice Puja (19) who was standing nearby rushed to rescue him but both died on the spot, the ASP added.

Another member of the family also received severe burn injuries and was admitted to a district hospital.

ALSO READ: 2 electrocuted to death, 5 others injured while carrying giant Ganesha idol in Gujarat

ALSO READ: Woman, son electrocuted by table fan in Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ: 5 students electrocuted to death in Karnataka town

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi govt waters down contentious liquor order after furore Next StoryUttar Pradesh: Bodies of two women found near railway track  