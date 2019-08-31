Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Two of family electrocuted to death

Two members of a family were electrocuted to death in Bahar village under Kotwali Dehat Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.

Ramesh (38) was chasing away animals who had entered his agriculture field on Friday when he accidently came in contact with a high tension wire, ASP Gyananjay Singh said.

His neice Puja (19) who was standing nearby rushed to rescue him but both died on the spot, the ASP added.

Another member of the family also received severe burn injuries and was admitted to a district hospital.

