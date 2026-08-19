Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda amid marriage trouble buzz, manager confirms

New Delhi:

Reports of trouble in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage, along with speculation about their divorce, have been doing the rounds since last year. It has now been learnt that the former Lock Upp 2 star has withdrawn her divorce case. The couple's marriage has been under scrutiny for some time, with Sunita making several allegations and controversial remarks about Govinda. The actor, too, has responded to some of her statements from time to time.

Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, has now confirmed to several media publications that Sunita Ahuja has withdrawn her divorce case against the actor.

Earlier today, Sunita was also clicked at a court in Mumbai's Bandra. She was accompanied by her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. While Sunita usually takes a moment to pause and speak to paps, this time, she appeared a bit distressed and hurried towards her car. However, the reason for her visit to the court was not immediately clear.

Govinda recently criticised Sunita Ahuja's language

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, the actor recently spoke about the language used by his wife while discussing him. Govinda objected to what he described as abusive remarks and said such statements could also influence younger people who look up to her. This comes amid Govinda's dating speculations with her Roopa co-star Komal Rani.

The actor said, "Aur haan, main specially yeh punah kahunga. Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyaan dene lagi hain. Kahin aapke hi saath log phir maa-behen ki gaali dena shuru kar denge to bahut lajjit ho jaayenge hum sab. Don't do this. Aap sasta kar diya hai yeh maa-behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahin hai." (English translation: "And yes, I would especially say this again. Sunita ji, you have started using a lot of abusive language involving mothers and sisters. If people start using such language against you as well, we will all be very ashamed. Don't do this. You have cheapened the name of mothers and sisters. This is not something expected of you.")

Govinda also spoke about the support he had extended to Sunita's professional projects. He claimed that she had not offered the same support to his work and recalled helping her with her television appearances. He said, "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain. Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lock Upp tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai." (English translation: "I don't take up the work that I get from outside, and you are interfering in the work that I am doing. And when you were doing your own work, whether it was the cooking show or Lock Upp, you asked Tina to get me on both shows in one way or another and took my services. Anyway, that is your right.")

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. They are parents to two children - Tina and Yashvardhan.

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