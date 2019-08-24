Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
Woman, son electrocuted by table fan in Uttar Pradesh

PTI PTI
Hardoi Published on: August 24, 2019 22:25 IST
Representational image 

A woman and her son died after being electrocuted by a table fan here on Saturday, police said. The woman's husband also received an electric shock while trying to save the two, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ramadevi (46) and her son Opendra Singh (26), the police said. The incident took place in Jagdish Khera village under Beniganj police station when Opendra tried to position the table fan towards him and received a shock. Ramadevi rushed to save him and also received an electric shock, said Additional Superintendent of Police Gyanjay Singh.

Ramadevi's husband, Vijaypal, who tried to save her and Opendra, also received an electric shock, he said. The three were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared Ramadevi and Opendra dead. Vijaypal is undergoing treatment, the police said.

