Bhiwandi building collapse: 2 dead, several injured, rescue operation underway | Updates

Two dead, several injured as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

At least two people have died in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi as an 8-year-old building collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday. Several others have been injured while many are still feared trapped in the debris.

Ashok Rankhamb, Commissioner of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation confirmed that four people were rescued from the debris out of which one had died and other two were critically injured.

"Four people have been rescued so far (from the debris), out of which one is dead and two are critically injured," he said.

He added that the building was in a dilapidated state and was being vacated when the incident took place.

Maharashtra: Rescue operations continue at the building collapse site in Bhiwandi. The incident has claimed lives of 2 people so far. pic.twitter.com/hSLXoVlmn5 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

"People had informed us that the building may collapse. I along with officers reached the spot and asked to vacate the building. People had vacated the building but then some people went inside to pick their luggage. Meanwhile, the building came down. It is an 8-year-old building and was built illegally. An investigation will be done," the commissioner said.

Disaster Management Officer Santosh Kadam said that fire brigade and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were carrying out an operation to rescue people trapped in the debris.

Over 10 people are still feared trapped in the debris.