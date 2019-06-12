Triple talaq: Union Cabinet may consider fresh bill to ban it

Image Source : PTI Representational

To ban the practice of instant triple talaq, the Union Cabinet is likely to take a call on a fresh bill in its meeting on Wednesday, sources said. An ordinance was issued earlier this year. Once passed by Parliament, the proposed bill will replace the ordinance.

Here's what has happened so far

With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month, the contentious bill had lapsed as it could not be passed by Parliament and was pending in Rajya Sabha. Bills that are introduced in Rajya Sabha and are pending there do not lapse with the dissolution of Lok Sabha. Bills passed by Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha, however, lapse.

If cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, the new bill could be introduced in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is beginning from June 17.

The opposition had been opposing provisions of the bill in Rajya Sabha where the government lacked numbers to ensure its passage.

The government had promulgated the ordinance on triple talaq twice.

Ordinances will have to be converted into laws within 45 days of the beginning of the session, else they will lapse.

Why opposition parties are opposing?

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, was opposed by opposition parties which claimed that jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife was legally untenable.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq will be illegal, void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

(With inputs from PTI)