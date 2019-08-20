Three IEDs planted by ultras recovered in Chhattisgarh

Three powerful IEDs, planted by naxals to target the security forces, were recovered on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

The Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), packed in steel tiffins, were found planted along a road near Kondasavli village under Aranpur police station area during an area-domination operation by CRPF's 231st battalion, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

"The IEDs, each weighing five kg, were hidden beneath the earth to target security forces," he said, adding that a major tragedy was averted with the recovery.

The explosives were immediately destroyed by a bomb disposal squad, he added.

